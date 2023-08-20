Sunday, August 20, 2023
Pakistan wins Asian Junior U-13 Squash Title

| August 20, 2023
AFZAL JAVED / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s Nauman Khan clinches the Asian Junior  Under-13  squash title after a span of six years after he defeated his counter part Ahmad Rayyan Khalil in a close encounter in the final played in Dalian, China on Sunday.

In the under-13 final, Pakistan’s Nauman Khan defeated his compatriot Ahmed Khalil with a game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, 11/9. Pakistan have won the title in the U13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship for the first time since 2016, when Asadullah won the trophy.

Pakistan also  finished Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship with three medals. Nauman Khan and Ahmad Rayyan Khalil both played the final of Under-13 age category to win gold and  silver medal.

In the Under-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz lost to Low Wa Sem of Malaysia 4/11, 11/6, 6/11, 12/10, 7/11 and as a result managed to bag the bronze medal.

Earlier in semi final round, Nauman Khan beat Yen Tsz Long of Hong Kong 11/2, 11/5, 11/6 and Ahmad Khalil defeated Lokkesh Wigneswaran of Malaysia 11/2, 11/4, 11/9 to secure their place in the final.

President, Pakistan Squash Federation, the whole squash family, squash lovers offer the heartiest message of congratulation to Squash players on winning medals.

