Pakistan win toss, put New Zealand to bat first in 4th T20I

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl in the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday as they bid to square the five-match series.

Captain Salman Agha’s decision was no surprise, given that the chasing team has comfortably won each of the first three games of the series.

New Zealand made two changes from the team that lost the third match in Auckland on Friday by nine wickets, leaving Pakistan trailing 2-1.

Both are to their seam attack, with Zak Foulkes and Will O´Rourke replacing Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears.

Pakistan are unchanged from the team that won at Eden Park, highlighted by opener Hasan Nawaz’s maiden century of 105 not out off 45 balls.

In the previous game, the opener with his magnificent ton helped his side effortlessly chase a daunting 205-run target in just 16 overs to keep Pakistan alive in the series. Muhammad Haris and Agha also gave a solid helping hand and now the batters have to replicate their last performance in today’s match.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (C), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, KhushdilL Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.