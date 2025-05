Pakistan win toss, opt to bat in second T20I against Bangladesh

LAHORE, MAY 30: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha decided to bat first after winning the toss in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

In the first T20I, skipper Agha’s fifty and Hasan Ali’s five-fer handed Pakistan a dominating 37-run victory over Bangladesh.

Chasing a daunting 202-run target, the visitors could only accumulate 164 before being bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.