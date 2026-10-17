Pakistan will not tolerate any ‘cross-border aggression’, vows CNSC Gen Aamer Raza

ISLAMABAD, OCT 17: Commander National Strategic Command (CNSC) General Syed Aamer Raza on Saturday warned that Pakistan will not tolerate any cross-border aggression or violation of the country’s borders.

“Safeguarding the territorial integrity of our motherland is absolute and unyielding,” he said while addressing the 154th Pakistan Military Academy Long Course, 39th Technical Graduate Course, 73nd Integrated Course and 28th Lady Cadet Course passing out parade at PMA Kakul.

At the beginning of his address, the CNSC said that the ceremony marked the successful completion of foundational military training at “one of the world’s premier military academies”.

Gen Raza felicitated the passing cadets and their parents, saying the occasion will forever remain etched in the memory of the graduates.

CNSC Raza maintained that the rapid proliferation of disruptive technology has fundamentally altered the character and dynamics of modern warfare, dismantling traditional operational doctrines.

“Fully cognisant of these shifting of paradigms, [the] Pakistan Armed Forces [have] undertaken a swift multidomain transformation to fortify our military posture,” he said.

Gen Raza said that the recent shifts in geopolitics, against the backdrop of Middle East conflict, have once again underscored Pakistan’s pivotal strategic importance on the international stage.

“Our decisive role in restoring regional stability, exemplified by the landmark Islamabad Accord, demonstrates our enduring commitment to peace and diplomatic de-escalation,” he added.

Gen Raza warned enemies against any cross-border aggression, saying the country’s stance “remains resolute and unambiguous”.

“There is no space for conflict or war in a nuclearised environment, and any miscalculation will be met with a response far beyond the imagination or calculation of the initiator,” he added.

The CNSC affirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces stood prepared to “defend every inch of our sacred motherland at all costs”.

Gen Raza said that the country’s adversaries sought to drive a wedge between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan through disinformation and narrative warfare.

Referring to Pakistan-India May 2025 conflict, the top general said the adversary was seeking to fracture the country’s social cohesion and state infrastructure through the escalation of proxy terrorism and sub-conventional warfare after failure in “Operation Sindoor”.

“Hostile elements actively attempt to exploit internal vulnerabilities across Pakistan to cultivate proxy instruments against our national unity,” he said, adding that the conflict has been wedged directly against the security of the Pakistani people.

Gen Raza reiterated that Pakistan stood resolutely as a peace-loving nation, consistently prioritising restraint, dialogue and regional stability, saying the nation and its defenders rendered supreme sacrifices in its pursuit.

“However, let no adversary mistake our commitment to peace as weakness nor misinterpret our restraint as a lack of resolve,” he said. “We will neither tolerate cross-border aggression nor any violation of our sovereign borders.”

CNSC honours cadets with awards

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said cadets from several friendly countries including Bangladesh, Iraq, Maldives, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Yemen also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy.

CNSC Gen Raza reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Junaid Jabbar of 154th PMA Long Course; the President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Syed Hassan Abbas of 154th PMA Long Course and Chief of Defence Forces Overseas Gold Medal to Friendly Country Company Senior Under Officer Riyad Mahmood Khan from Bangladesh of 154th PMA Long Course.

Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Hamza Fayyaz of 73rd Integrated Course and Course Junior Under Officer Maryam Tariq of 28th Lady Cadet Course.

Marksman Medal was awarded to Company Sports Sergeant Muhammad Abdullah of 154th PMA Long Course. Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ali Ahmed Mustafa of 39th Technical Graduate Course.