Pakistan welcomes US decision on BLA, Majeed Brigade

Faisal Sheikh / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the US’ decision to designate the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade to its Foreign Terrorist Organisation list, according to a Foreign Office (FO) press release.

The US State Department made the announcement yesterday, stating that the designations demonstrated the US President Donald Trump’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

The FO emphasised that Pakistan had proscribed the Majeed Brigade — BLA’s suicide squad — as a terrorist entity since July 18, 2024. The BLA itself was proscribed in 2006, according to the National Counter-Terrorism Authority’s list of proscribed organisations.

“BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and the Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives,” the release said.

At least 26 hostages lost their lives in the Jaffar Express attack in March, for which the BLA claimed responsibility. In the Khuzdar bus attack, 10 people — including two students — lost their lives during a suicide attack on a school bus in May.

The group was also behind the 2024 attack near the Karachi airport, which killed three people, including two Chinese nationals, as well as the Gwadar Port Authority Complex attack, which claimed the lives of eight soldiers.

“Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism. Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security.”

It added that the country remained unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the US’ decision and sincerely thanked US President Donald Trump and the US administration.

“This is a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan and another defeat for our eternal enemy,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a post on X by the Interior Ministry.

“This move by the US is an acknowledgement of Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” adding that Pak-US cooperation against terrorism is welcome.

“A path has been created for action on a global level against the BLA and Majeed Brigade.”