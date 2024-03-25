Pakistan welcomes UNSC ceasefire resolution in Gaza

Mehtab Pirzada

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the UNSC resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in his X message said, ‘We urge urgent implementation of the resolution and hope the Palestinian people will have much needed respite after months of bloodshed and massacre of over 30,000 innocent civilians’.

Over the course of past six months, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israel, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the crimes being committed by Israel with impunity.

We call for expeditious implementation of the Security Council resolution adopted today, hoping that it will serve as a first step towards ending Israel’s brutal onslaught, ensuring a permanent ceasefire, and helping address the prevailing grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Pakistan will continue to voice its support for a just, comprehensive and durable solution through the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital..