Pakistan welcomes talks between Iran and United States

MUSCAT, APR 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan welcomes the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America that were held on 12 April 2025 in Muscat under the good offices of Oman.

Pakistan considers that dialogue and diplomacy will promote peace and stability in the region and advance the objective of resolution of differences and disputes on the basis of negotiations and mutual respect. We encourage the parties to continue to follow this path.

Pakistan commends the Sultanate of Oman for its valuable role in facilitating and hosting these talks.