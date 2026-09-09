Pakistan welcomes steps against illegal settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territory

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the decision announced by the United Kingdom to impose a ban on items originating from the illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the continued expansion of illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory constituted a blatant violation of international law as well as relevant UN Security Council resolutions. “Such illegal actions are undermining international efforts aimed at achieving a two-state solution as well as peace and stability in the region,” it said.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan also welcomed the announcement by several other countries, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden, to consider similar measures and support such efforts against the illegal Israeli settlements.

Pakistan, it said hopes that these measures will send a clear and unequivocal message of rejection of illegal actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Foreign Office added that Pakistan has been and will continue to stand by the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination and continue to support all efforts aimed at the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.