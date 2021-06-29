Pakistan welcomes statement of UN Chief seeking effective global role against Islamophobia

Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan Mission at the United Nations, Ambassador Aamir Khan welcomed the recent statement of UN Secretary General in which he sought an effective global role against Islamophobia.

He said this during the 2nd high-level conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies of Member States in New York.

He said the most common trend in global terrorism is terrorist attacks based on racism, intolerance, Islamophobia or other forms of intolerance.

He called the recent Islamophobia terrorist attacks across the world are yet another wake-up call for the international community.