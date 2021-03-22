Pakistan welcomes Saudi initiative for peaceful settlement in Yemen
DNA
ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 – Pakistan welcomes the peace initiative announced by Saudi Foreign Minister today, offering comprehensive roadmap including ceasefire for negotiated settlement of the Yemeni crisis.
Pakistan considers this initiative a step in the right direction. We fully support Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen and stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end the hostilities in order to save thousands of innocent lives and ensure regional peace and stability.
