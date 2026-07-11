Pakistan welcomes OIC delegations for 9th Ministerial Conference on Women

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11: The delegations from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, scheduled to be held on July 12-13 in Islamabad.

Pakistan is hosting the two-day conference, which will bring together ministers, senior officials from OIC member states and representatives of international organizations to deliberate on issues related to the social, economic and political empowerment of women.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Saba Sadiq, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Farah Naz Akbar and senior government officials received the distinguished delegations upon their arrival.

Pakistan has the honour of hosting the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women and will reaffirm its commitment to promoting the rights, dignity and empowerment of women across OIC member states.

According to the official source, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will assume the responsibilities as Chair of the conference.

During Pakistan’s chairmanship, efforts will be made to further strengthen cooperation among OIC member states on women’s development and empowerment.

The conference will review progress made in advancing women’s development, share best national practices and formulate a future course of action for enhanced cooperation among OIC member states in the field of women’s empowerment.

The Government of Pakistan has extended a warm welcome to all distinguished delegations participating in the conference.