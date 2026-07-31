Pakistan welcomes Gaza disarmament Progress under peace board

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – Pakistan has welcomed the recent developments under the Board of Peace aimed at implementing the disarmament process outlined in the Gaza Peace Plan, while lauding the role of international mediators and expressing hope for the realization of a two-state solution.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Pakistan voiced its support for the progress achieved, specifically commending the efforts of the mediating countries—the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye—for their pivotal roles in facilitating the advancement of the peace process.

The Foreign Office highlighted the significant contribution of the Trump administration, stating that “under President Trump’s courageous leadership, this represents a significant achievement for the Board of Peace.”

Pakistan expressed its hope that the current momentum would lead to concrete steps toward the full implementation of all commitments under the Gaza Peace Plan. The statement reiterated Islamabad’s long-standing stance on the Palestinian issue, calling for a comprehensive and time-bound political process.

“We also hope that these efforts will lead to the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine, through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions,” the statement read.

The ministry reaffirmed its support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (East Jerusalem) as its capital. Pakistan urged the international community to continue its support for the peace efforts to ensure a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.