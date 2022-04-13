Pakistan welcomes establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council
ISLAMABAD, APR 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan welcomed the establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue
Pakistan welcomes the establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh, and the UN Special Envoy’s announcement of a truce in Yemen.
Pakistan considers the establishment of the Council an important step in the right direction, that will help promote comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.
Pakistan fully supports the initiatives by the GCC and the Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen.
We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end hostilities and ensure regional peace and stability.
Related News
PM Shehbaz’s remarks on CPEC highly commendable: China
BEIJING, April 13 (DNA): China on Wednesday highly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks onRead More
Pentagon expects continuation of healthy relationship with Pakistan armed forces
WASHINGTON: Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has said the United States had a “healthy military-to-military relationshipRead More
Comments are Closed