Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Main Menu

Pakistan welcomes establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

| April 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, APR 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan welcomed the establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue
 
Pakistan welcomes the establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh, and the UN Special Envoy’s announcement of a truce in Yemen.
 
Pakistan considers the establishment of the Council an important step in the right direction, that will help promote comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.
 
Pakistan fully supports the initiatives by the GCC and the Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen.
 
We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end hostilities and ensure regional peace and stability.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PM Shehbaz’s remarks on CPEC highly commendable: China

BEIJING, April 13 (DNA): China on Wednesday highly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks onRead More

Pentagon expects continuation of healthy relationship with Pakistan armed forces

WASHINGTON: Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has said the United States had a “healthy military-to-military relationshipRead More

Comments are Closed