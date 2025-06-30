Pakistan welcomes Court of Arbitration

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – In a Supplemental Award announced on 27 June 2025, the Court of Arbitration hearing the Pakistan-India dispute over Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects has found that its competence remains intact, and that it has a continuing responsibility to advance these proceedings in a timely, efficient, and fair manner.

The Court of Arbitration decided to announce this Supplemental Award in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Pakistan welcomes this Supplemental Award.

The Award vindicates Pakistan’s position that the Indus Waters Treaty remains valid and operational, and that India has no right to take a unilateral action about it. We urge India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully.=DNA