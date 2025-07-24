Pakistan, WB resolve to expand cooperation, achieve long-term development goals

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (DNA):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Regional Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) Ousmane Dione, where they expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the coming years to achieve long-term development goals and build a prosperous future for the people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the prime minister especially thanked World Bank President Ajay Banga and former Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine for their pivotal role in advancing the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan.

He appreciated the strategic role of the CPF in supporting Pakistan’s development priorities, particularly in the areas of energy, human capital, climate change, and governance reforms.

He also acknowledged the World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s legitimate position in light of India’s unilateral and unlawful actions undermining important international agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international law, achieving prosperity, and maintaining regional peace, and reiterated the country’s resolve to resolve all issues through dialogue.

The prime minister thanked the World Bank for its timely and generous assistance during the devastating floods of 2022, which helped Pakistan initiate immediate relief efforts and begin reconstruction and rehabilitation activities.

Ousmane Dione expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the warm hospitality extended during his visit to Pakistan.

He reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to deepening and expanding its longstanding partnership with Pakistan and enhancing collaboration in key sectors of the economy.

Mr Dione appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing macroeconomic recovery and praised the prime minister’s government for steering the country toward financial stability and sustainable growth.

He particularly commended the current administration’s reform agenda, noting PM Shehbaz Sharif’s strong leadership in advancing institutional reforms, restoring investor confidence, and promoting inclusive economic development.