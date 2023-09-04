Pakistan wants to increase trade volume with Italy: Gohar

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, called on Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production.

The high-level discussion focused on exploring fresh avenues to bolster trade relations between Italy and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Minister Gohar Ejaz emphasized the need to open new avenues for business, highlighting the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two nations. Both sides agreed on the potential for collaboration in various sectors, with particular attention given to technology transfer, and the steel industry.

The minister discussed his vision to significantly increase the trade volume between Italy and Pakistan, aiming for mutual economic growth. Ambassador Ferrarese expressed his appreciation for Minister Ejaz’s vision and the dedication to strengthening bilateral ties.