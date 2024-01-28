Pakistan wants the best relations with all Islamic countries, including Iran: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, JAN 28 /DNA/ – Raising voice against Israeli atrocities is the responsibility of every human being, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Inter-Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Taking International Media here on Sunday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that it is a pity that the whole world could not stop the Israeli atrocities on the oppressed Palestinians.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that

Pakistan wants the best relations with all Islamic countries, including Iran, adding that with the patience and tolerance of Pakistan’s political and military leadership, Pakistan stayed away from a terrible situation in the region.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that terrorists are enemies of both Pakistan and Iran, and following the resumption of Pakistan-Iran relations, killing of the Pakistani workers invites both the countries to get unite against terrorism.

Commenting on elections, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that there is no ban on women’s vote, adding that Pakistan Ulema Council will hold an important press conference regarding the elections on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also stated that Pakistan wants good relations with all Islamic countries including Iran, Iran is also Pakistan’s neighbor and Islamic brother country, what happened two weeks ago, It was regrettable but now there will be more improvement in the restoration of relations between Pakistan and Iran.

It is a pity that the way Pakistanis were slaughtered yesterday is also a matter of concern for Pakistan and Iran and stresses the need to get unite to eliminate terrorism.

In response to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the people of Pakistan are Muslims and Pakistanis and their religious schools of thought are their identity after Pakistan.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also said that prevailing issues in Pakistan demands solidarity from all the sections of the country and with unity and tolerance, Pakistan can overcome all the challenges and difficulties.

In response to another question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan’s military and political leadership and security institutions have brought the region out of a terrible situation and crisis.

Pakistan does not want any confrontation with Iran, and wants to resolve all the misunderstandings through mutual cooperation and we hope that what happened last week will not happen again, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

Talking about the elections in Pakistan, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the elections in Pakistan will be peaceful and the orders of Shariat Islamia regarding women’s vote in the elections are clear.

In this regard, on Tuesday, the Ulemas and Mashaykhs of all the religious schools of thought of Pakistan will issue a joint Fatwa and code of conduct for the public at the call of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also pointed out that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have unanimous position on Palestine issue and there is no possibility of Pakistan’s relations with Israel, till establishment of an Independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also said that Pakistan is an important member of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and doesn’t want to see instability in OIC.