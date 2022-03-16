Pakistan views Nigeria as key country in African continent: COAS

RAWALPINDI, MAR 16 /DNA/ – Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Retired), Minister of Defence Nigeria called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan views Nigeria as a key country in African continent and we appreciate Nigeria’s role towards regional peace. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.