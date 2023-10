Pakistan values its ties with Spain: Gohar Ijaz

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9: Spanish Ambassador, Jose A. de Ory called on the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Gohar Ejaz at the Commerce Ministry today. The meeting was convened to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations.

Minister Ejaz expressed popularity of football in Pakistan, with a particular interest in La Liga, and support for renowned clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. He emphasized Pakistan’s growing sports industry and importance of Pakistani branded sports goods exports to Spain. Minister Ejaz appreciated Spain support for EU GSP Plus. Spanish Ambassador Jose A.

de Ory stressed importance of a mindset shift to boost exports, drawing from Spain’s own successful experience. He highlighted Spain’s support for its businesses to expand abroad, particularly in South America, and emphasized that Pakistan needs to emulate this policy to assist businessmen in going global. Ambassador de Ory proposed facilitating trade by providing Pakistan with a list of essential Spanish imports, allowing Pakistani businesses to focus on meeting those demands effectively.

Minister Ejaz shared Pakistan’s interest in collaboration with Spain to establish solar manufacturing facilities in Pakistan, given Spain’s leadership in solar technology. Furthermore, the Ambassador encouraged Pakistan to explore renewable energy opportunities, citing Spain’s expertise in wind power. Spanish Ambassador invited Minister Ejaz to lead a business delegation to Spain to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.