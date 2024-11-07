“Pakistan Values Friendly Ties with Nepal, Says PM Shehbaz Sharif”

ISLAMABAD: NOV 7 (DNA):The outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Amb. Tapas Adhikari, paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, today.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Nepal. While fondly recalling his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the margins of the UNGA in New York in September this year, the Prime Minister underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

The Prime Minister appreciated Ambassador Adhikari’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal, while acknowledging his role in promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Ambassador Adhikari praised Pakistan’s progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance regional cooperation for peace and prosperity of the peoples of South Asia.