Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost economic, Industrial ties

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed the resolve to transform their longstanding diplomatic ties into robust economic and industrial partnerships.

The commitment was expressed during meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan in Islamabad today (Monday).

The meeting emphasized collaboration in public procurement and joint ventures in Special Economic Zones and discussed prospects for industrial cooperation in e-commerce.

Both sides underscored the importance of boosting food and agricultural exports.

The Uzbek envoy invited Pakistani digital companies to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan.

He conveyed his gratitude to the Pakistani leadership for its continued support and cooperation and called for deepening engagement in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, and food processing.

The Ambassador said the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum is scheduled to be held in Karachi on Wednesday, to enhance Business to Business engagement between two countries.

He also expressed a strong interest in hosting a “Made in Pakistan” Exhibition in Uzbekistan to showcase Pakistani products and strengthen trade connectivity.

The Special Assistant reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and boost investment and industrial cooperation in the country.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s goal of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to two billions dollars and said efforts in this regard are underway at all levels.