Pakistan-Uzbekistan to set up joint working group

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (DNA): Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Sher Takhtaev. During the meeting, various proposals regarding employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Uzbekistan were discussed.

In the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a joint working group to facilitate employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Uzbekistan, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Ambassador Ali Sher Takhtaev stated that Uzbekistan and Pakistan have historic, religious, cultural, and trade relations. There are extensive opportunities for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the fields of information technology, medicine, agriculture, and labor. Through joint efforts, economic prosperity in the region can be promoted and new employment opportunities can be created for the people of both countries.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain mentioned that Pakistan has initiated pilot projects related to labor supply with South Korea and Japan, which have yielded very positive results. Pakistan is also interested in starting a pilot project with Uzbekistan to provide employment to Pakistanis. Over 12 million Pakistanis are employed abroad, and currently Pakistan is among the top 10 countries worldwide in remittances. During the fiscal year 2025, overseas Pakistanis sent a record $38.8 billion in remittances to Pakistan. The goal is to increase this amount to $50 billion within the next 2 to 3 years.