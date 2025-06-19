Pakistan, Uzbekistan to form joint working group to boost maritime, blue economy cooperation

ISLAMABAD: JUNE 19 (DNA):Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to form a joint working group to deepening maritime cooperation, with a focus on unlocking the untapped potential of the blue economy, green shipping and creating a robust trans-regional trade architecture connecting Central Asia to the Arabian Sea.

In a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, both sides emphasized the urgency of building sustainable maritime linkages to support shared economic growth, regional connectivity, and long-term prosperity through ocean-based industries.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stressed the importance of integrating Uzbekistan into maritime ecosystem through ports like Gwadar and Karachi offering cost-effective and efficient access to global markets.

“Uzbekistan can invest in improving road infrastructure and connectivity to Gwadar port underlining its commercial viability and alignment with global sustainability goals”, the minister suggested.

The both sides explored avenues for joint ventures in key blue economy sectors, including marine fisheries, aquaculture, seafood processing, and coastal tourism, all poised to generate high returns in Gulf, African, and Southeast Asian markets.

A landmark proposal was made by the minister to develop a trade corridor, linking Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s dry ports with Pakistan’s seaports via road and rail networks.

This initiative, potentially unlocking over $20 billion in trade, would serve as a strategic artery for landlocked Central Asian economies, accelerating their access to the maritime domain.

The meeting also discussed integrated logistics solutions bonded warehouses, multimodal transport systems, and smart port infrastructure as enablers of efficient cross-border trade. Synergy with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was recognized as vital for expanding Uzbekistan’s reach to a $6 trillion regional market.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, extended an invitation to Uzbekistan to invest in Pakistan’s port-based industries, shipbuilding, and renewable ocean energy initiatives. This engagement marks a significant step forward in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, laying the groundwork for a long-term maritime partnership rooted in blue economy collaboration, innovation, and regional integration.

Responding to the minister’s proposal, both sides agreed to convene fast-track consultative meetings involving technical experts. These sessions will identify Uzbekistan’s specific maritime needs and determine Pakistan’s potential offerings to support them.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry further proposed a trilateral collaboration between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan to enhance overland connectivity to Gwadar Port positioning it as a key gateway for Central Asian states through integrated road and rail networks.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador, Alisher Tukhtaev, expressed strong interest in launching joint ventures in the seafood sector, particularly in fisheries production. He also suggested the allocation of an off-dock terminal dedicated to Uzbek trade operations in Pakistan.

The ambassador informed the minister that a delegation of Uzbek business leaders would soon visit Karachi to inspect port infrastructure and operations especially those related to the Marine Fisheries Department as part of efforts to deepen commercial cooperation.