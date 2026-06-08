Pakistan, Uzbekistan to boost film and media cooperation

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev to discuss strengthening collaboration in the fields of film production, media, and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for joint projects, including short films, documentaries, and drama series. Minister Tarar emphasized the importance of involving experienced production houses and highlighted that large-scale projects could be advanced through joint funding initiatives.

The Uzbek ambassador praised Pakistan’s role in promoting peace in the region, particularly through the Islamabad Peace Talks. Minister Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Uzbekistan, noting that the two countries share a rich history and cultural heritage that should be showcased through collaborative efforts.

The meeting also underscored the need to enhance cooperation between media organizations, strengthen connections between social media teams, and develop integrated digital promotional strategies. Both sides agreed to facilitate journalist exchange programs, which would serve as an important step in broadening mutual understanding.

Minister Tarar reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to give new dimensions to cultural and media relations with Uzbekistan, ensuring that the partnership reflects the shared values and heritage of both nations.