Pakistan, Uzbekistan strengthen cultural ties

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, emphasized that the two nations are bound by enduring religious, civilizational, and cultural connections

ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 (DNA) — The deep-rooted, centuries-old bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan reached a new milestone on Thursday with the official launch of two significant literary works: the Urdu-Uzbek Dictionary of Common Words and 20th Century Fictions.

The prestigious launch event, held at the National Language Promotion Authority (NLPA), was organized in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It drew a large gathering of prominent academic, literary, and cultural figures.

A Foundation Built on Shared Heritage

In his welcome address, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, H.E. Alisher Tukhtaev, emphasized that the two nations are bound by enduring religious, civilizational, and cultural connections. He noted that literary and cultural initiatives of this nature play a pivotal role in fostering mutual affection, brotherhood, and academic collaboration between the peoples of both countries.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, commended the authors for their constructive contribution toward strengthening bilateral relations. Expressing hope for the continuity of such academic endeavors, the Minister proposed making the newly launched Uzbek dictionary available online to maximize public accessibility and convenience.

Echoing these sentiments, Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Asad Rehman Gilani, remarked that the event was a practical manifestation of a lasting friendship. He highlighted that the relationship extends beyond culture into shared historical, scientific, and civilizational foundations. Gilani also noted that the Urdu language’s incorporation of diverse global words is a testament to its universality and breadth, before extending his congratulations to the authors and the NLPA.

Speaking at the event, Professor Mahiya Abdul Rahmanova expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Tukhtaev and lauded the monumental effort behind the project, comparing the rigorous process of compiling a dictionary to “digging a well with a needle.” She offered her heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Tash Mirza on the completion of the work.

Representing her father, author Dr. Tash Mirza Khalmirzayev, Adil Mirza expressed gratitude to the attendees. She highlighted that physical and cultural proximity have grown hand-in-hand, pointing out that the newly launched flight service from Lahore to Tashkent has significantly boosted people-to-people contacts. “It is now possible to reach historic Samarkand and Bukhara in just two hours,” she added.

A Vibrant Cultural Showcase

The cultural flavor of Uzbekistan was on full display throughout the venue. The hall was beautifully adorned with traditional paintings, caps, and diverse styles of Uzbek gowns. The event’s moderator, Tourism Ambassador Hamid Mehboob, caught the attention of attendees by donning a striking, traditional black Uzbek gown embellished with intricate golden embroidery.