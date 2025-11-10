Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign business deals at Tashkent conference

TASHKENT, NOV 10 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Business Opportunities Conference (BOC) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, aimed at fostering international business linkages, enhancing connectivity, promoting investment, and exploring new avenues of trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

On the sidelines of the conference, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between leading Pakistani and Uzbek companies, including: BIO LABS (Pvt) Ltd and Og’alar Biznes Pharm, Pak World Trade & Expo Centre and BMCA, Caraway Pharmaceuticals and Perfect Future Medicine, Neutrics Global (Pvt) Ltd and ANT Group, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Sky Electric, RCCI and Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Ambassador Ahmad Farooq while addressing the participants lauded RCCI’s efforts in choosing Uzbekistan for this year’s BOC and Awards Ceremony. He emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties, promoting trade and investment, and building sustainable partnerships between the two countries.

The Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location as a trade corridor for Central Asian nations, noting that both countries are working toward enhancing bilateral trade to USD 2 billion in the coming years through a multidimensional approach. He also recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Uzbekistan, which included significant discussions with the Uzbek President on trade, connectivity, and people-to-people relations.

In his welcome address, RCCI President noted that Uzbekistan’s dynamic economy—growing steadily above 5%—combined with Pakistan’s vibrant market of 240 million people—presents immense opportunities for collaboration. “Currently, our bilateral trade stands at around USD 113 million — far below what’s possible. By expanding cooperation, improving logistics, and diversifying trade, we can easily multiply this figure,” he stated.

Promising areas for future collaboration include: Textiles & Apparel: Combining Pakistan’s expertise with Uzbekistan’s rich cotton resources, Pharmaceuticals: With exports already exceeding USD 29 million, there’s strong potential for joint ventures, Agriculture & Food Processing: Opportunities to modernize and add value through collaboration, Information Technology: Harnessing Pakistan’s growing IT industry and Uzbekistan’s digital transformation, Tourism: Promoting cultural and heritage tourism to strengthen people-to-people connections.

Alisher Shaykhov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, invited Pakistani businessmen to explore lucrative and business-friendly opportunities in Uzbekistan for joint ventures and investments across various sectors. Speakers including Group Leader Sohail Altaf and Event Chairman Shahraiz A. Malik highlighted the scope for investment, joint ventures, and chamber-to-chamber networking.

Among the attendees were Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former RCCI presidents, SCCI President Junaid Altaf, members of the Executive Committee, and distinguished business leaders from both countries. With over 200 delegates from diverse industries, the conference served as a dynamic platform for networking, business collaboration, and international recognition, paving the way for enhanced bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.