Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss enhanced economic cooperation, trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (DNA): Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Ali Sher Takhtayev on Tuesday called on Advisor to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and discussed bilateral relations, economic cooperation, trade, investment, exports and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar said that Pakistan was keen to take its economic relations with Uzbekistan to new heights and further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, exports and tourism, said a news release.

He emphasized that both countries enjoyed brotherly and friendly relations, which provided a strong foundation for expanding mutually beneficial economic and commercial ties.

The Advisor said that, in line with prime minister vision, Pakistan was placing particular emphasis on strengthening economic and trade relations with friendly and brotherly countries and creating new avenues for business and investment cooperation.

The meeting also discussed the expected visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in the near future, including preparations for the visit and opportunities to further advance bilateral cooperation.

The Uzbek side also invited a Pakistani delegation to visit Uzbekistan and hold meetings with Governors of different Uzbek provinces to explore opportunities for enhanced trade, investment and business-to-business cooperation.

Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted the importance of direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, saying that improved air links were playing an important role in strengthening people-to-people contacts, trade and tourism between the two countries.

He further observed that enhanced connectivity, including potential cargo air links, could provide a new impetus to bilateral trade and exports and facilitate movement of goods between the two countries.

The meeting also included discussions on the formation of a Pakistani business delegation for engagement with Governors of various Uzbek provinces and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation.

Haroon said Pakistan was committed to working with Uzbekistan to expand bilateral economic engagement and translate the longstanding brotherly relations between the two countries into stronger trade, investment and commercial partnerships.

Additional Secretary Ms. Humaira Zia Mufti, Joint Secretary Freedoon Akram Sheikh, and Deputy Secretary Shahid Aijaz Tarar were also present during the meeting.