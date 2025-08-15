Pakistan, US vow to jointly tackle terrorism

US Counterterrorism Coordinator Calls on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the US Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory LoGerfo, here on Friday. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and Federal Interior Secretary were also present at the meeting.

Gregory LoGerfo congratulated Minister Naqvi and the people of Pakistan on the country’s 78th Independence Day. Both sides discussed Pakistan-US relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counterterrorism, border security, and counter-narcotics. They also agreed to strengthen the exchange of information in the domains of counterterrorism and anti-narcotics operations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan-US relations have witnessed remarkable improvement since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s administration. He praised President Trump’s sincere efforts for global peace and noted that transparency, mutual trust, and cooperation have become defining features of bilateral ties. “This is an excellent opportunity to promote relations in every sector,” he added.

Naqvi said that the counterterrorism dialogue would help in formulating a joint strategy. He welcomed the US decision to designate the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the banned Majeed Brigade as global terrorist organizations, calling it a positive step. He expressed confidence that Pakistan-US cooperation would yield positive results in eliminating terrorism.

Gregory LoGerfo acknowledged Pakistan’s significant geostrategic importance and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks.