Pakistan, US vow to boost trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – Natalie Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, commerce, and U.S. investment in Pakistan, were discussed.

The Finance Minister stated that Pakistan’s economy had “turned a corner,” noting that the recent upgrade by Moody’s—aligning all three major international rating agencies in their assessment of Pakistan’s economic performance—was clear evidence that the hard and necessary reforms undertaken by the government were yielding positive results. He highlighted Pakistan’s bold and much-needed tariff reforms aimed at liberalizing trade and steering the country towards export-led growth.

Senator Aurangzeb thanked the United States for its continued economic and development support to Pakistan and recalled his recent visit to Washington, D.C., where he had constructive engagements with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer to finalize the trade agreement between both the countries.

The Minister emphasized that the agreement would usher in a new era of economic collaboration—particularly in energy, mines and minerals, IT, cryptocurrency, and other sectors—while expanding market access, attracting investment, and fostering cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He expressed hope that the deal would lead to increased U.S. investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, development projects, and digital and mining sectors, which were ready for tangible action and progress.

H.E. Ms. Natalie Baker said that the trade agreement presented a significant opportunity for both Pakistan and the United States to expand bilateral trade. She noted that U.S. companies were taking a keen interest in investment and entrepreneurial opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in supply chain, production, project management, energy, critical minerals, mining, and oil exploration.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together to advance these initiatives, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes and further strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.