Pakistan, US vow to bolster security, border management cooperation

ISLAMABAD, JAN 17: Pakistan and the United States on Saturday agreed to further strengthen cooperation in bilateral security and border management.

The development came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a high-level US delegation led by Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, director generals of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Federal Constabulary (FC) commandant, and other high-ranking officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting featured deliberation on boosting Pakistan-US relations and expanding cooperation in shared areas of interest.

Apart from boosting security and border collaboration, Naqvi and Baker also agreed to further strengthen existing cooperation with the Anti-terrorist Assistance Programme, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

During the meeting, Naqvi said that Pakistan would utilise advanced software to identify individuals involved in crimes abroad.

He added that modern technology would also enhance the capacity of border security agencies and coastal guards.

The US delegation also discussed the training programme for FIA, FC and Cyber Crime Agency officers.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a Centre for Transformation Crime and an academy within FIA with US support.

Naqvi and Baker also agreed to equip border security agencies, coastal guards and other institutions with modern US-supplied equipment.

The interior minister welcomed US assistance in the reorganisation of the FC and in strengthening the capabilities of the FIA and NCCIA.

He said that US support in activating FIA’s Counter-Terrorism Wing would prove highly beneficial, making it the first federal anti-terrorist wing with effective coordination with provinces.

Noting NCCIA’s extensive crackdown on illegal call centres across the country, he emphasised that advanced software was vital for preventing financial fraud and terror financing.

Naqvi lauded US cooperation with NCCIA in combating financial fraud and terror financing and stressed the need for further expanding collaboration with Pakistani institutions.

The US delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to increase security cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.

Baker acknowledged the ongoing collaboration between the interior ministry and US agencies at various levels and reaffirmed that efforts would continue to further enhance partnerships with Pakistan.