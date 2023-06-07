Pakistan, US sign New Five-Year Bilateral Assistance Agreement

DNA

Islamabad, JUN 7: Pakistan and the United States renewed their long-standing bilateral development cooperation relationship during a meeting between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

A new five-year agreement was signed by the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, visiting USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, Secretary of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz, and USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Reed Aeschliman.

This agreement builds on our countries’ long history of partnership and signifies the United States’ continued commitment to support Pakistan on development objectives that are important to both nations, including climate, resilience, clean energy, sustainable economic growth, inclusive democratic governance, education, and health security.

The United States remains one of the largest providers of development assistance to Pakistan, partnering with the Government of Pakistan, civil society, and international organizations on numerous programs aligned with Pakistan’s priorities. We look forward to continuing to advance this partnership in part through the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance,” a framework focused on agriculture, water management, and clean energy.