Pakistan-US relations back to normal now: PM Shehbaz

U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates U.S.- Pakistan Green Alliance

Islamabad, /DNA/ – The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad hosted a reception on July 6 to commemorate the 247th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the guest of honor, representing the people and government of Pakistan. In addition to celebrating Independence Day, the event recognized the achievements of the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework and looked ahead to the many opportunities for continued and expanded partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

The U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework is a transformative initiative addressing today’s most pressing environmental challenges, especially around water management, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy. Beyond mitigating climate change and its effects, the partnership recognizes that green choices also present tremendous economic opportunities, opening doors for increased bilateral trade and investment, as well as the creation of new jobs and industries. The initiative actively promotes the inclusion of women in the economy to ensure that the path to a greener, more sustainable future is empowering for all.

Last year’s flooding in Pakistan served as a stark reminder that climate change is not a distant threat. As Pakistan continues to recover from the devastation and prioritizes a transition to clean energy and environmental stewardship, the United States will remain a steadfast partner. The United States has already pledged over $215 million to support the Pakistani people’s recovery and resilience to future disasters.

In his remarks, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome noted the importance of values like innovation and creative problem-solving to the Green Alliance framework, which builds upon more than 75 years of friendship between the United States and Pakistan: “From the Green Revolution of the 1960s to today’s U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance, we have forged a partnership that has weathered many challenges and become stronger. The past year has been a testament to the breadth of our relationship, with productive dialogues on health, the environment, energy security, and counterterrorism that strengthened our joint efforts to combat serious threats.”

As we celebrate the anniversary of U.S. independence, we do so recognizing the importance of partners like Pakistan. Through our long-standing relationship and joint efforts through initiatives like the Green Alliance framework, we embrace the power of collaboration and acknowledge that we can achieve far more together than we can alone.