Saturday, October 12, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan, US Navy conduct bilateral exercise in Arabian Sea

| October 12, 2024
Pakistan, US Navy conduct bilateral exercise in Arabian Sea

KARACHI, OCT 12 /DNA/ – US Navy Ship USS O’ Kane visited Karachi and participated in a bilateral exercise at North Arabian sea with Pakistan Navy Ship BABUR.

The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and demonstrate PN-USN resolve towards regional maritime peace.

During the visit, Commanding Officer of USS O’ Kane met Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib to discuss matters pertaining to interoperability of both Navies and tactical proficiency in Maritime Operations.

The visit and bilateral exercise reflect Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards regional peace, stability and maritime order in collaboration with seasoned global partners. These collaborations have proved befitting in countering menace of terrorism, piracy, narcotics and human trafficking in the region and beyond.

Visit of US Navy Ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of deep rooted bilateral ties between both navies in general and nations in particular.=DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th constitutional amendment with political parties

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th constitutional amendment with political parties

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12: The government shared on Saturday a draft of the proposed 26th constitutionalRead More

Pakistan-KSA Defence Industrial Forum highlights strategic cooperation in Riyadh

Pakistan-KSA Defence Industrial Forum highlights strategic cooperation in Riyadh

RAWALPINDI, OCT 12 /DNA/ – 7th Meet of Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was heldRead More

Comments are Closed