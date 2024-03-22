Pakistan, US explore collaborative opportunities in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the United Stated of America, Donald Blome called on the newly appointed Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik. the ambassador extended his congratulations to Dr. Musadik Malik on assuming the office and expressed high hopes for the transformation of the energy sector. Federal Minister appreciated H.E. Ambassador Blome for always extending his support and reaffirmed that together both the countries can achieve the shared energy goals.

Taking the opportunity, both sides discussed in detail the potential areas of cooperation, including technology transfer, investment opportunities, and capacity building initiatives in the energy sector and regional projects. Ways and means to promote sustainable carbon friendly footprint, renewables, green hydrogen were also discussed.

During the meeting, Minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment towards fostering stronger ties with the United States. The Minister apprised the US ambassador regarding Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in the minerals sector.

Ambassador Blome informed the Minster that a high-level economic dialogue is scheduled to be held in April at Washington where energy related matters including minerals would take the center stage.