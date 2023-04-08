Pakistan, US are long-standing, historic partners: Masood
WASHINGTON, Apr 08 (DNA): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States
Masood Khan says Pakistan and the United States are long-standing and
historic partners.
Talking to President and Chief Executive Officer of World Affairs
Council of America (WACA) Matthew Hughes at the Embassy in Washington,
the Pakistani Ambassador said the current positive trajectory in the
bilateral relations is based on strong desire on both sides to expand
the bandwidth of this relationship, with special focus on enhanced
cooperation in non-security areas.
According to an embassy press release, Ambassador Masood Khan
congratulated Hughes on assuming WACA’s presidency.
Masood Khan appreciated the role played by WACA and its leadership for
promoting programs and educational initiatives for diverse,
multi-generational audiences across United States from grassroots to
grasstops citizens. He briefed Hughes about current state of
Pakistan-United States bilateral relations.
He also highlighted the importance of linkages between academics,
educational institutions and diaspora to forge solid foundation for
long-lasting relations, highlighting huge potential for WACA’s
collaboration and intertwining with similar platforms in Pakistan.
Hughes briefed the Ambassador about WACA’s mission and its leading
programmes. He expressed willingness to expand collaboration with
counterparts in Pakistan.
WACA, he said, supports more than 90 World Affairs Councils across the
United States and explores new ideas in dozens of dynamic Council events
each week that shape public discourse on national security, the economy
and international trade, global health, energy and the environment,
immigration, human rights, education and culture.
He also extended an invitation to the Ambassador for participation in
WACA’s national conference in November this year.
The World Affairs Councils of America (WACA), founded in 1918, is the
largest nonprofit international affairs organization in the United
States. The WACA network comprises of 93 autonomous and nonpartisan
councils across 40 states in US.
