Pakistan, US are long-standing, historic partners: Masood

WASHINGTON, Apr 08 (DNA): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States

Masood Khan says Pakistan and the United States are long-standing and

historic partners.

Talking to President and Chief Executive Officer of World Affairs

Council of America (WACA) Matthew Hughes at the Embassy in Washington,

the Pakistani Ambassador said the current positive trajectory in the

bilateral relations is based on strong desire on both sides to expand

the bandwidth of this relationship, with special focus on enhanced

cooperation in non-security areas.

According to an embassy press release, Ambassador Masood Khan

congratulated Hughes on assuming WACA’s presidency.

Masood Khan appreciated the role played by WACA and its leadership for

promoting programs and educational initiatives for diverse,

multi-generational audiences across United States from grassroots to

grasstops citizens. He briefed Hughes about current state of

Pakistan-United States bilateral relations.

He also highlighted the importance of linkages between academics,

educational institutions and diaspora to forge solid foundation for

long-lasting relations, highlighting huge potential for WACA’s

collaboration and intertwining with similar platforms in Pakistan.

Hughes briefed the Ambassador about WACA’s mission and its leading

programmes. He expressed willingness to expand collaboration with

counterparts in Pakistan.

WACA, he said, supports more than 90 World Affairs Councils across the

United States and explores new ideas in dozens of dynamic Council events

each week that shape public discourse on national security, the economy

and international trade, global health, energy and the environment,

immigration, human rights, education and culture.

He also extended an invitation to the Ambassador for participation in

WACA’s national conference in November this year.

The World Affairs Councils of America (WACA), founded in 1918, is the

largest nonprofit international affairs organization in the United

States. The WACA network comprises of 93 autonomous and nonpartisan

councils across 40 states in US.