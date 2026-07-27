Pakistan urges UN action against India’s “Rogue” Kashmir behavior

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan on Monday issued a forceful condemnation of recent statements made by India’s Defence Minister regarding the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, labeling the comments as “highly provocative” and a direct threat to regional stability.

In an official statement released from Islamabad, the Pakistani government accused New Delhi of distorting the historical and legal status of the Kashmir dispute, which remains on the United Nations Security Council’s agenda. Officials asserted that the Indian minister’s rhetoric deliberately misrepresents the facts and reflects a “deliberate policy” aimed at undermining international peace.

“Such insinuations are an attempt to divert attention from India’s continued occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), its sponsorship of terrorism across the region, as well as its domestic instability,” the statement read.

Pakistan further warned India against what it termed “misplaced rhetoric of aggression,” stressing that New Delhi should not underestimate the resolve of the Pakistani people or its armed forces. The government pointed to last year’s Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos as a clear demonstration of Pakistan’s capacity and determination to “thwart any Indian adventurism.”

Calling on the global community to intervene, Pakistan urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of India’s “rogue behavior.” The statement demanded that India be held accountable for failing to implement UN Security Council resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

As of Monday evening, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had not yet issued a formal response to Pakistan’s accusations. Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have remained volatile since the abrogation of Article 370 by India in 2019, with both nations routinely exchanging diplomatic barbs over the region.