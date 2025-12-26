Pakistan urges UK to act against accounts accused of inciting violence

The move follows Pakistan’s earlier submissions to the British High Commission in Islamabad, where, officials say, documents concerning two YouTubers were handed over to High Commissioner Jane Marriott with a request for action. Despite those efforts, Pakistan has reportedly been informed that the UK has declined to take measures

ISLAMABAD — The Government of Pakistan has formally written to the United Kingdom, urging authorities to take action against a number of social media accounts that officials say have been promoting violence, including calls allegedly inciting harm against Pakistan’s army chief. In a letter addressed to the UK government and directed in particular to the Home Office, Islamabad argues that the content in question is not merely political speech but material that aims to sow division, fuel unrest, and undermine social cohesion.

According to Pakistani officials, the letter frames the activity as a breach of international norms against incitement and hate, asserting that such “provocations” contravene United Nations principles. The government’s communication requests timely intervention by British authorities to review, restrict, or otherwise act against the accounts allegedly disseminating calls for violence and spreading hate-driven narratives.

The move follows Pakistan’s earlier submissions to the British High Commission in Islamabad, where, officials say, documents concerning two YouTubers were handed over to High Commissioner Jane Marriott with a request for action. Despite those efforts, Pakistan has reportedly been informed that the UK has declined to take measures against the individuals concerned, citing domestic legal thresholds and speech protections. The reported refusal has become a fresh point of friction in bilateral ties, with Pakistani officials warning it could deepen rifts over how both countries interpret and enforce standards around incitement and harmful online content.

Officials in Islamabad argue that their appeal does not target dissent or political critique but seeks accountability for content that allegedly crosses into explicit advocacy of violence and communal hostility. They contend that the UK’s regulatory and law enforcement framework alongside platform community standards provides avenues to address such content when it breaches laws against incitement or hate.

There has been no immediate public response from the UK Home Office to the latest letter. Legal experts note that British authorities typically weigh requests of this nature against the UK’s strong free expression protections, requiring clear evidence of criminal incitement under domestic law before action can be taken. They also point out that platform policies and due process considerations may shape any eventual response.

As online speech continues to test cross-border legal norms, Pakistan’s latest démarche underscores the growing diplomatic pressure on host countries and social platforms to reconcile free speech with the prevention of hate and violence an increasingly contentious debate with implications for both bilateral relations and digital governance.