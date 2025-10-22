Pakistan urges sustained Kosovo-Serbia dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (DNA): Pakistan has called for sustained Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and full implementation of their 2013 and 2023 agreements to ensure lasting peace, stability and tranquillity in the Southeast European region.

“We hope that both sides will sincerely commit to the political process and refrain from unilateral actions that escalate tensions,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, acting permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Speaking in the course of a debate on the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), he expressed concern over the divisive rhetoric, hate speech, and incidents of religious intolerance.

“All efforts must be made, by both sides, to effectively curb such negative trends that give rise to communal tensions (between Serbs and Albanians), the Pakistani envoy said, noting UNMIK’s efforts to foster dialogue, promote harmony and spirit of co-existence among various communities in Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in February 2008 following years of ethnic tensions, but Serbia has not recognized the declaration. The EU has since been facilitating dialogue between the parties on a range of practical matters.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon said, “We are concerned by the lack of tangible progress to bring those responsible for the Iber-Lepenc canal and the Banjske attack of 2023 to justice,” hoping that authorities from both sides would cooperate earnestly towards that end.

Pakistan, he pointed out, has friendly relations with both Kosovo and Serbia, and a steadfast supporter of a stable and prosperous Balkans.