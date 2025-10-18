Pakistan urges NAM action on Kashmir, Palestine at Uganda summit

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8: /DNA/ – Pakistan took part in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held on 15–16 October 2025 in Kampala, Uganda, under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.” The meeting was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting from 13–14 October 2025. The Pakistani delegation was led by Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir.

At the Plenary Session of the Ministerial Meeting, the Special Secretary delivered national statements, emphasizing NAM’s vital role in promoting peace and development amid global challenges—including the unresolved disputes of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine, and the climate crisis. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for NAM’s principled stance on the right to self-determination for peoples under foreign occupation and condemned rising Islamophobia and war rhetoric in South Asia.

During bilateral meetings on sidelines of the NAM Meeting, Special Secretary Nabeel Munir engaged with Uganda’s Foreign Minister, H.E. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, and other NAM leaders.

At the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine, Special Secretary Muneer welcomed the Sharm El-Sheikh ceasefire agreement in Gaza and praised the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye, and the U.S. He expressed hope that the agreement would lead to full Israeli withdrawal, humanitarian relief, and reconstruction, while reiterating support for a sovereign Palestinian state along pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Kampala Declaration and a comprehensive outcome document, which recognized Pakistan’s contributions to peace and stability in the Middle East.