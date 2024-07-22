Pakistan urges immediate action following ICJ ruling on Israeli occupation

ISLAMABAD, JUL 22 /DNA/ – Pakistan welcomed the Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The ICJ’s ruling clearly establishes that Israel’s unlawful policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are in breach of Israel’s obligation to respect the right of Palestinian people to self-determination, and that Israel is under an obligation to end its unlawful occupation; cease its illegal settlement activities; and to make reparation for the damage caused.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had made a written submission to the ICJ on the case in July 2023, and later also shared a rejoinder with the Court. Pakistan also participated in the oral public hearing held by the ICJ on the case in February 2024. In its submissions to the ICJ, Pakistan reiterated its strong and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinians and highlighted the illegality of the Israeli occupation.

Pakistan calls for the immediate and full implementation of the Court’s Advisory Opinion. We hope that the Court’s ruling will be an important step towards ending the Israeli occupation, realization of the inalienable right of the Palestinians to self-determination, and creation of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.