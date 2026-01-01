Pakistan United States Enter New Strategic Partnership Era

On New Year 2026, Pakistan and United States reaffirm decades-long partnership, expanding cooperation from security to economics, technology, energy, tourism, and people-to-people ties, committing to transform shared vision into action.

Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Raheem

ISLAMABAD, JAN 1 /DNA/: On the eve of the New Year 2026, I bring season’s greetings from the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington, D.C.

2025 was a year that carried transformative tenor for Pak-US relations. We saw, witnessed and lived with a positive momentum in our bilateral relationship spanning over almost eight decades.

Not only that we continued with our cooperation in the existing domains of counter terrorism, health, education, etc., but we identified new areas of transforming our longstanding relationship into a strategic, long-term partnership entrenched in economic ties. We identified IT, minerals, energy, hospitality and tourism and other avenues as new areas of mutually rewarding, beneficial engagement for both countries that should survive the test of time.

Our leadership met frequently in this year.

In the New Year 2026 this identity of views with regard to good relations, strategic relations between two densely populated mega countries of today and tomorrow, Pakistan and United States, need to be translated into people-to-people level, into people to people contacts and more enduring business relationships. So while we identified new areas, new avenues of cooperation in 2025 and we are celebrating it at the end of this year, we need to enter into now calibrations and deliberations of transforming these ideas into actions.

I wish the Pakistani Americans, the entire American nation, a happy new year 2026 and we will be able to review this New Year by this time, Inshallah next year, with a lot of satisfaction in terms of taking important strides in our bilateral relations.

Pakistan Zindabad

Pak-American Friendship Paindabad.