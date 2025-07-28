Pakistan Ulema Council welcomes historic conference on Palestine issue at UN

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Pakistan Ulema Council not only welcomes but also fully supports the historic conference on Palestine issue at UN under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and France for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Mubashar Rahimi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid and others have said that we hope that our Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will represent the feelings and emotions of the people of Pakistan in accordance with the vision and thinking of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

This conference is part of the struggle and efforts made by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman for Palestine.

France has announced its recognition of Palestine as a state and we hope that Britain and European countries will also take a step forward in this regard in this conference, and we also hope that the United States will do the same.

The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council said, “We appeal to US President Donald Trump to move forward and support the vision and thinking of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which he has put before the world under the patronage Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz, to support the Palestinians in their efforts to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Ulemas noted that the Palestinians are victims of Israeli aggression and are being martyred due to scarcity of water and food.

We hooe that God willing, this conference will be successful. Just as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is trying to make this conference a success, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Emir of Qatar and other leaders of the Islamic world will play their full role and contributions in it.

God willing, this conference will become a guarantee of an independent and sovereign state for the Palestinians.