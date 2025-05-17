Pakistan, UK strengthen cooperation under UPSCALE crime program

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17: /DNA/ – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Rt. Hon. David Lammy. Upon his arrival at the Ministry of Interior, Minister Naqvi warmly welcomed the British Foreign Secretary.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-UK relations, bilateral cooperation, and developmental partnerships. Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan stands as a strong wall in the fight against terrorism. He expressed the desire to further strengthen relations and mutual cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Appreciating the UK’s support under the UPSCALE Programme, the Interior Minister said the initiative is playing a key role in curbing organized crime. He added that under the programme, both countries are working jointly in the areas of illegal immigration, online child harassment, mutual legal assistance and extradition, criminal record exchange, sex offender management, illicit financing, and counter-narcotics.

Interior Minister highlighted that the cooperation under the UPSCALE Programme is yielding positive results in preventing serious and organized crimes. He said that with the support of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 4.3 tons of opium, valued at £22 million.

The British Foreign Secretary thanked Pakistan for facilitating the relocation of Afghan refugees to the UK. He also expressed satisfaction over the successful progress of the UPSCALE Programme.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Federal Interior Secretary, DG FIA, and senior UK officials were also present on the occasion.