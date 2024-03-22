Pakistan, UK affirm commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, called on Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb today, to discuss matters of bilateral significance and strengthening the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Minister for Finance & Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, acknowledged the enduring relations between Pakistan and the UK. The minister also apprised the High Commissioner about the conclusion of the second IMF review under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) and reiterated the Government’s commitment to implement prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms in various sectors such as FBR, privatization, and private sector facilitation.

The British High Commissioner, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott, commended Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms and expressed the UK’s continued support for Pakistan’s development goals. She emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual interest, and reiterated the UK’s commitment to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

Concluding the meeting, the both sides expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom for the benefit of both nations.