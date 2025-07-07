Pakistan, UAE to deepen cooperation in governance, public sector innovation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (DNA): Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Monday met with Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, UAE in Dubai.

During the meeting, Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed his gratitude to Lootah for the opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and underscored the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of the UAE for fostering a model of inclusive development and harmony that embraces people from across the world, including the large and vibrant Pakistani diaspora, a press release said.

The ambassador also extended appreciation to the UAE government for hosting a visiting delegation of senior Pakistani government officials.

The delegation is participating in an intensive two-day (8 & 9 July) experience exchange programme with various UAE ministries and authorities, focusing on innovation in governance and public service delivery.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to seamless cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in governance, public sector competitiveness, and innovation.

He emphasized Pakistan’s significant potential across multiple sectors and reiterated UAE’s willingness to extend full support in collaborative endeavors.

He highlighted the importance of mutual learning to generate solutions that benefit both nations.

Ambassador Tirmizi noted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had expressed strong interest in learning from the UAE’s successful tax automation systems to enhance Pakistan’s domestic tax collection capacity.

He cited the prime minister’s directive to fully utilize this opportunity for knowledge and experience sharing with the

UAE.