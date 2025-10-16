Pakistan, UAE Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Trade Ties



Coordinator to Pakistan PM on Commerce Meets UAE Minister of Foreign Trade to Discuss Bilateral Economic Cooperation, Expresses Gratitude for UAE’s Continued Support and Strengthening Brotherly Relations

DUBAI: OCT 16 (DNA): Coordinator the Prime Minister on Commerce H.E Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan called on H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade of the UAE, at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi on 14 October 2025.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the state of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, reaffirming the importance of further strengthening these ties between the two brotherly countries.

The Coordinator to the P.M on commerce expressed his deep gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for their warmth, hospitality, and consistent support.

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counselor Pakistan Consulate Dubai was present during the meeting.