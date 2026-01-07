Pakistan, UAE pledge to enhance cooperation in education and technical training

WNAM REPORT, JAN 7: Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, on Monday met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Salem Al Zaabi, at the UAE Embassy in Islamabad. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, technical and vocational training, skills development, and human resource exchange.

Minister of State Wajiha Qamar stated on the occasion that Pakistan is placing special emphasis on aligning youth employment-related skills with international standards so that they can meet the requirements of the global labor market. She stressed the importance of cooperation in joint certification programs, teacher and student exchange initiatives, and capacity-building projects.

The meeting also reviewed prospects for collaboration between Pakistan’s higher education institutions and the Higher Education Commission, including mutual recognition of academic qualifications, research collaboration, and the promotion of academic mobility.

Both sides expressed keen interest in developing an effective and coordinated system for the structured exchange of skilled manpower in priority sectors, in order to benefit the workforce of both countries and promote shared economic growth.

UAE Ambassador Salem Al Zaabi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding education- and skills-based cooperation with Pakistan, stating that such partnership initiatives would play an important role in strengthening long-term bilateral relations and in the development of human resources.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed that concrete frameworks would be developed for cooperation in the fields of education and technical training, along with joint initiatives to further strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries.