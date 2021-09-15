Pakistan, UAE agree to boost bilateral links

FM Qureshi greets Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on successful holding of EXPO2020

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

During the call, the two Foreign Ministers discussed various dimensions of Pakistan-UAE relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields. They also resolved to continue their close collaboration in various multilateral fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on making excellent arrangements for Expo2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.