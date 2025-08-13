Pakistan, U.S. vow joint action against BLA, TTP, ISIS-K

ISLAMABAD, AUG 13 /DNA/ – The United States of America and Pakistan held the latest round of the U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on August 12, 2025, reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and U.S. Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The United States of America applauded Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world. Furthermore, the United States of America expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

Both delegations emphasized the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States of America, both sides emphasized that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.