Pakistan: Two journalists targeted by Punjab authorities

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Pakistani authorities in Punjab have registered legal cases against two journalists for their reporting, less than one week after Pakistan’s senate passed legislation prohibiting the obstruction of media workers. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), condemn the persecution of journalists in Pakistan and urge the authorities to immediately withdraw the cases.

Gujrat police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Samaa TV journalist Zulfiqar Haider on July 26 after the city’s Chief Executive Health Officer alleged he obstructed public-health officials while attempting to report on health facility conditions and corruption amongst the officials. The FIR references sections of the Pakistan Penal Code regarding obstructing or assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation, and unlawful assembly.

Three days later, on July 29, police in Vehari filed an FIR against journalist Muhammad Aslam under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), invoking its cyber-defamation and cyber-stalking provisions. The case followed a video report by Aslam alleging the use of substandard materials in a publicly funded road project.

The PFUJ said the allegations against both journalists were unsubstantiated, with the investigations an effort by the Punjab authorities to suppress independent journalism.

The two cases were registered less than one week after Pakistan’s Senate unanimously passed a comprehensive series of amendments to the country’s Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act on July 21, with a number of changes implemented to better safeguard the security, welfare, and working conditions of media workers. Sections 20A and 20C of the amended Act prohibit abusive, violent, or intolerant behaviour towards a journalist performing their duty. The Act carries a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment or a fine of PKR 300,000 (approx. USD 1,060), or both, with obstruction of a journalist’s work carrying a maximum of five years imprisonment or a PKR 100,000 (approx. USD 350) fine.

The PFUJ said: “We call for the immediate withdrawal of the cases against the journalists. Such action is necessary to end the growing unrest among media workers. If the cases are not withdrawn, we will launch a nationwide protest campaign against these illegal and fake cases.”

The IFJ said:“This legal harassment and intimidation is another transparent attempt to tighten control over independent and critical journalism in Pakistan. This is particularly concerning considering the recent passage of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, which is designed to prevent retaliation for journalists working in the public interest. IFJ calls on the Punjab authorities to withdraw the cases and ensure a safe and free environment for all media workers.

Meanwhile, Tariq Usmani, President of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, has thanked the leadership of the International Federation of Journalists for raising their voice for Pakistani journalists.